Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.
NYSE:ABT opened at $118.39 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.
In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 78.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
