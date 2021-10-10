Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

NYSE:ABT opened at $118.39 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 78.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

