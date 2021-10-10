9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Fiserv by 29.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,950 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fiserv by 122.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,760 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.96 and its 200 day moving average is $114.13.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.