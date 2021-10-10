9258 Wealth Management LLC Invests $222,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $121.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $151.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

