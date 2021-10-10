9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $311,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

