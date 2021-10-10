9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE Y opened at $647.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $656.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $671.06. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $537.82 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on Y. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

