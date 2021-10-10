8,990 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,990 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 24.0% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 6,111.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,205,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,628 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after acquiring an additional 36,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHO opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.08. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $961.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.10 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

