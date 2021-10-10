$885.60 Million in Sales Expected for Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to announce $885.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $964.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $806.80 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted sales of $568.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $10.87 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $855.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.77.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.