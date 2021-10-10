870 Shares in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 75.23. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 359.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

