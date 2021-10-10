$68.29 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will post sales of $68.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.30 million and the highest is $77.20 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $50.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $238.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $255.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $346.36 million, with estimates ranging from $331.20 million to $384.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.