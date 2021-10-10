$676.69 Million in Sales Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to announce $676.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $667.60 million to $696.60 million. Envista posted sales of $640.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Envista by 2,886.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,040. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62. Envista has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

