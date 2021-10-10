$6.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce $6.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.64 billion. Moderna posted sales of $157.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,003.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full year sales of $20.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $33.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Argus boosted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $2,134,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,215,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,528,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,153,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,979,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $937,781,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 884.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after buying an additional 2,347,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $4.45 on Tuesday, hitting $304.91. 10,631,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,665,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.35. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

