5,740 Shares in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at $104,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $302.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. OncoCyte Co. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 652.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

