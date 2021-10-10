5,400 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $114.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.72. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

