$486.56 Million in Sales Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will post $486.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $462.09 million to $511.03 million. ModivCare posted sales of $320.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ModivCare stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.38. 69,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,474. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $211.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.08.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of ModivCare by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ModivCare by 112,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

