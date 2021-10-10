4,100 Shares in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D8 in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D8 by 35.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 347,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 91,092 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of D8 by 57.2% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 78,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of D8 in the first quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of D8 in the first quarter valued at $2,982,000. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla bought 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,333,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DEH stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. D8 Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $11.66.

D8 Profile

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

