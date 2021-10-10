$410.69 Million in Sales Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to announce $410.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $407.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $414.59 million. Atlas posted sales of $386.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 2,239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

ATCO stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.42. 293,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,483. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. Atlas has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

