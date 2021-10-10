4,092 Shares in Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 55I LLC owned about 0.63% of Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $224,000.

Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93. Pacific Global Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43.

