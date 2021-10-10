$40.13 Million in Sales Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce sales of $40.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.40 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $745.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $144.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.70 million to $159.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $270.02 million, with estimates ranging from $139.40 million to $440.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

BPMC traded up $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $100.09. 229,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,182. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.79. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $318,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,557 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 407,611 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after acquiring an additional 361,508 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 37.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,160,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after acquiring an additional 318,833 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth approximately $22,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

