$4.67 Million in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will announce $4.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $3.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $23.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.80 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 138.73% and a negative net margin of 554.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million.

VYNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 353,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,645. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $63.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 338,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $755,740.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

