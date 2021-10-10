$39.72 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report sales of $39.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.61 million to $41.40 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $32.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $152.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.45 million to $155.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $209.92 million, with estimates ranging from $203.88 million to $219.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $5.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.72. 175,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 485.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $7,181,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,512 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $211,800.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,268 shares of company stock valued at $24,263,631 over the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

