$39.34 Million in Sales Expected for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) will report sales of $39.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.77 million and the lowest is $38.91 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full-year sales of $138.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.16 million to $139.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $252.57 million, with estimates ranging from $195.04 million to $310.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth about $1,413,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth about $98,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUT traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $10.43. 9,231,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,209. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

