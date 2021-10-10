$358.18 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to report $358.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $366.50 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $292.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE CBOE traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.37. The company had a trading volume of 398,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,117. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.44 and its 200 day moving average is $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

