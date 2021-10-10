3,298 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

NYSE BKH opened at $63.99 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $72.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.