$305.04 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will announce sales of $305.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $311.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.80 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $307.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,646. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 150,108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.