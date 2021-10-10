$2.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will report $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.76. Chubb reported earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $11.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total value of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares in the company, valued at $134,431,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.4% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Chubb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 17.5% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded up $4.46 on Tuesday, reaching $182.78. 2,123,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.02 and a 200-day moving average of $170.28. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb has a one year low of $116.50 and a one year high of $187.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.