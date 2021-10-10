$17.39 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will post $17.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.57 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $14.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $69.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.71 million to $71.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $71.70 million, with estimates ranging from $70.62 million to $72.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

SAR opened at $29.31 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $327.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

