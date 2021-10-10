$17.18 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will post $17.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.84 million and the highest is $17.69 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $14.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $68.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.40 million to $69.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $102.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 million.

CDXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

CDXC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. 122,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,758. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $421.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.64.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

