132,712 Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 132,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,668,000 after acquiring an additional 561,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after buying an additional 121,712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,776,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 28.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 104,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 41,694 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.94.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.