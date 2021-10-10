$129.51 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post $129.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.41 million and the highest is $133.84 million. BRP Group posted sales of $65.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $539.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.58 million to $554.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $765.75 million, with estimates ranging from $644.11 million to $814.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%.

BRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.48 and a beta of 1.74. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $40.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

