12,697 Shares in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,261,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 211,539 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAGE opened at $45.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.63) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

SAGE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.79.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

