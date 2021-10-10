107,026 Shares in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 87,819 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,699,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,543,000 after acquiring an additional 327,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of RBBN opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $903.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

