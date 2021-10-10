10,209 Shares in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth about $1,912,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 130.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 26,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 55.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.31 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

