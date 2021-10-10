$102.41 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to post sales of $102.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.89 million and the lowest is $102.00 million. First Busey reported sales of $102.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year sales of $398.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $399.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $408.36 million, with estimates ranging from $407.00 million to $409.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.84. 96,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,911. First Busey has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

