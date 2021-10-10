$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report $1.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $6.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

In related news, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period.

BECN traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $48.76. 133,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $60.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

