$1.72 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to announce $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. APA reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year sales of $7.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APA. Truist lifted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

NASDAQ:APA traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,303,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. APA has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

