$1.58 Million in Sales Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to report sales of $1.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. electroCore posted sales of $1.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $5.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 million to $5.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.41 million, with estimates ranging from $10.31 million to $10.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for electroCore.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 41.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 142,085 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the second quarter valued at about $5,950,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the second quarter valued at about $714,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 684,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,345. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.16. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.
About electroCore
electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.
