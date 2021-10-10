$1.58 Million in Sales Expected for electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) This Quarter

Analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to report sales of $1.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. electroCore posted sales of $1.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full-year sales of $5.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.54 million to $5.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.41 million, with estimates ranging from $10.31 million to $10.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for electroCore.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECOR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 41.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 142,085 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the second quarter valued at about $5,950,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the second quarter valued at about $714,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of electroCore by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 684,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,345. The stock has a market cap of $72.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.16. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on electroCore (ECOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.