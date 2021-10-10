$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Plexus posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

PLXS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,382. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.39. Plexus has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.