$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.22. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

