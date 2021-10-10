$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will announce $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.82. The stock had a trading volume of 643,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,193. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after acquiring an additional 769,405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,378 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,434,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,917,000 after acquiring an additional 260,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,612,000 after acquiring an additional 65,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,896,000 after acquiring an additional 253,023 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.