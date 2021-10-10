$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.07. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.38. The company had a trading volume of 298,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,645. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $83.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

