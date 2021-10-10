$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $1.01. Sysco posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 152.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.35. 4,229,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.