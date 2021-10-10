$0.60 EPS Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.68. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $117.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.73 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 101,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCCI opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $714.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

