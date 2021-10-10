$0.36 EPS Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. Tivity Health reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TVTY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 574,801 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth $12,581,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,343,000 after acquiring an additional 356,814 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth about $6,223,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.28. 329,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,917. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

