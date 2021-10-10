-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.29). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%.

AVEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 36,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVEO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. 216,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,588. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $216.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.20. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

