-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $145.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:OIS opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 3.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 21.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.