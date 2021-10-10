$0.06 EPS Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.01. Zynga reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZNGA shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,369 shares of company stock worth $4,903,963 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. Zynga has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

