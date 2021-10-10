-$0.03 EPS Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. Vericel reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,800 shares of company stock worth $1,980,878. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Vericel by 1.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Vericel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vericel by 5.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Vericel stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 194,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,341. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. Vericel has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 284.52 and a beta of 2.08.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

