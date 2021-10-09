ZumCoin Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $825,491.34 and approximately $26.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

