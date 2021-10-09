Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.77 million.Zscaler also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.120-$0.120 EPS.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.86.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $266.66 on Friday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $262.82 and a 200-day moving average of $220.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,329 shares of company stock valued at $96,981,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

