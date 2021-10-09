Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

Get Zogenix alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zogenix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.24.

ZGNX opened at $15.71 on Friday. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $878.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Zogenix by 12.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Zogenix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zogenix by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after acquiring an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Zogenix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Zogenix by 29.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.